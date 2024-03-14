Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 759.9% in February

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 759.9% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

