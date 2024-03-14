DNB Asset Management AS Sells 68,961 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 68,961 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,434,227. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

