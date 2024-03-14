DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.86% of Arrow Electronics worth $56,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.40. 70,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,012. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

