DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 81,307 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,307 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.89% of Skyworks Solutions worth $160,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 218,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,047. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

