DNB Asset Management AS Has $45.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $45,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $939.15. 74,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $814.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $951.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.