DNB Asset Management AS Has $107.83 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $107,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $164.51. 698,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

