DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,211 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.56. 97,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,560. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $290.66 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.