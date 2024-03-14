DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 97,910 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $515,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
V stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 836,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $289.04. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.