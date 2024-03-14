Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Rebecca McGrath Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,196.00 ($13,374.83).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Djerriwarrh Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

