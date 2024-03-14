Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 22,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

