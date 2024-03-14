Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 557,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 286,802 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $25.32.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

