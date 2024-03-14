Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.88

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 165137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

