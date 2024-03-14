DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $222.92 and last traded at $214.57, with a volume of 2268896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.76.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

