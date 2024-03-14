Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.70 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($35,430.46).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.65 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($38,576.16).
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
