Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Insider Danielle Carter Acquires 4,036 Shares

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Carter purchased 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,894.09 ($7,876.88).
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.