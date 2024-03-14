Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,305. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

