DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Cut by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 74,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,763. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

