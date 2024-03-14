DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 957,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

