Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.96. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 50,490 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $962.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,752,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

