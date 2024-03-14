Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.96. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 50,490 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.
Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,752,000.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
