Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $378.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.67. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

