Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.98. The company had a trading volume of 823,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,078. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

