DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.43

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00122720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00019790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

