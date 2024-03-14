Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $951.52

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $951.52 and last traded at $936.05, with a volume of 55625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $927.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $814.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

