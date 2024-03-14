Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,124 shares of company stock valued at $117,430,762. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

