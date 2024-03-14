Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $174.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.23. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

