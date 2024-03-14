Daniel Cheng Sells 700 Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Cheng sold 700 shares of Clairvest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$53,200.00.

Daniel Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Daniel Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$76,002.00.

Clairvest Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVG stock opened at C$74.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.42. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$68.70 and a 12-month high of C$87.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.94.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($3.91) million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

