Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 621,881 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
