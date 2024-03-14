D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.65.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $157.93.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
