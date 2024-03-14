Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Down to $270.24

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $270.24, but opened at $263.51. Cummins shares last traded at $265.13, with a volume of 1,277,370 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

