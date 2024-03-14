CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 928,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. CSLM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.