Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,971 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.42% of Crown worth $46,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Crown by 140.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crown by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 122,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

