CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.78. 734,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.61 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

