CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $334.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.72, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.