Critical Contrast: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $502.76 million 0.83 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.80 Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.33 $7.07 million $0.75 23.20

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29% Pro-Dex 5.59% 8.97% 5.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bioventus and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bioventus has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioventus and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Bioventus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.