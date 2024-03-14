Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.