Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy comprises 0.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,889,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 239,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,336. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.