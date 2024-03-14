Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $295.53 million and approximately $56.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

