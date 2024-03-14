Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

