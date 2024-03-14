Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 146,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

