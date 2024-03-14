Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after buying an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $733.75. 889,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $711.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.44.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

