Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $732.34. The company had a trading volume of 469,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,407. The firm has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $711.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

