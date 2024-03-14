Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.89. 123,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 132,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.