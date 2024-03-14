Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRON remained flat at $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.