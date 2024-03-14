CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,450 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APAM opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.