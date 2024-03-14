CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 186 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.