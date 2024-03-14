CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,267 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 53.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 500,846 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

