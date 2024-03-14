CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,471,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $306.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.