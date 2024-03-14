CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

