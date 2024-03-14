CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells $738,675.50 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoreCivic stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

