Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Copart by 96.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Copart by 57.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CPRT opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

